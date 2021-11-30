SteppinOut by Dineout & Sole Search India Launches 'SneakinOut': India's Largest Sneaker Fest

- Participants get a chance to win the most iconic sneakers like Air Jordan 1 high and Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere - Live performances by Gully Gang India NEW DELHI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sneakers go beyond just being a desirable item of footwear – they have evolved into a cultural symbol of our times. Keeping the all-time high trend, SteppinOut is launching SneakinOut: a sneaker fest curated by SteppinOut by Dineout and Sole Search India. The festival curated to unite sneaker enthusiasts will be hosted in 7 cities of India starting 27th of November in Bangalore.

To capture the emerging sense of sneaker culture, this festival will include fun activities like shoe customisation, lace it up, dartboard challenge, photo booths, and much more. SneakinOut is also exclusively collaborating with Gully Gang for all 8 cities, where the best talent from the gang will keep you grooving at the event! Shah Rule, DJ Proof/Karan Kanchan Frenzzy, MC Altaf, D'Evil, Tsumyoki, Kidd Mange are some of the artists you'll definitely catch at the events. SneakinOut festival aims to create an ideal platform where sneakerheads, gamers, musicians, and graffiti artists, come together to buy, trade, or sell sneakers and celebrate the rising sneaker culture in India. The festival will host the most iconic sneaker brands and emerging Indian street labels to engage and interact with street-style enthusiasts.

People who opt for VIP tickets to the event could get to be a part of an exclusive raffle where they could win the most iconic sneakers of all time! Some of these include Air Jordan 1 High ''Hyper Royal'', Yeezy Foam Runner and Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere. Casa Bacardi, the sponsor for this event also have a giveaway planned for all sneakerheads - they are giving away a total of 25 sneakers in these 8 cities! Sole Search India, co-founded by Rannvijay Singh, is the country's largest hyped reselling marketplace. They connect buyers and sellers with the goal of providing everyone access to the world's most sought-after sneakers, streetwear, accessories & collectables. Rannvijay is one of the most passionate sneaker-heads in the country with over 400 sneakers that he's proud to own.

Tickets are available on Dineout, Insider & BookMyShow.

About SteppinOut by Dineout SteppinOut is one of the largest experiential event curators in the country. With more than 20 events hosted in a month, ranging from night markets, live music shows, concerts, comedy nights, and much more! In August 2020, SteppinOut was acquired by India's largest dining out platform - Dineout. The acquisition was a step forward in creating memorable experiences while expanding Dineout's overall value proposition to consumers across India. This enabled in creating a first-of-its-kind experience for our users — with Dineout hosting thousands of restaurant partners, and SteppinOut hosting new and innovatively curated events. Rooted in diversity all while maintaining quality, all SteppinOut's experiences are crafted with intimate attention, impressive detail, and an immense amount of love.

