PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-11-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 13:40 IST
Tom Burke joins George Miller's 'Furiosa' after Yahya Abdul-Mateen II exits
British star Tom Burke has replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in George Miller's much-anticipated movie ''Furiosa''.

According to Deadline, Abdul-Mateen had to leave the project, which is a prequel to Miller's 2015 blockbuster ''Mad Max: Fury Road'', due to a scheduling conflict.

Burke will now feature alongside Hollywood stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the movie.

In the film, Taylor-Joy is taking on the role of Imperator Furiosa, which was famously played by Charlize Theron in ''Mad Max: Fury Road''.

Miller is directing, co-writing and producing the project with his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell. Miller's Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner will produce. Warner Bros will release ''Furiosa'' on May 24, 2024. Burke is best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed movies such as David Fincher's ''Mank'' and ''The Souvenir''. He will next star in ''The Wonder'', co-starring Florence Pugh.

