Tom Burke joins George Miller's 'Furiosa' after Yahya Abdul-Mateen II exits
British star Tom Burke has replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in George Millers much-anticipated movie Furiosa.According to Deadline, Abdul-Mateen had to leave the project, which is a prequel to Millers 2015 blockbuster Mad Max Fury Road, due to a scheduling conflict.Burke will now feature alongside Hollywood stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the movie.In the film, Taylor-Joy is taking on the role of Imperator Furiosa, which was famously played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max Fury Road.Miller is directing, co-writing and producing the project with his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell.
- Country:
- United States
British star Tom Burke has replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in George Miller's much-anticipated movie ''Furiosa''.
According to Deadline, Abdul-Mateen had to leave the project, which is a prequel to Miller's 2015 blockbuster ''Mad Max: Fury Road'', due to a scheduling conflict.
Burke will now feature alongside Hollywood stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the movie.
In the film, Taylor-Joy is taking on the role of Imperator Furiosa, which was famously played by Charlize Theron in ''Mad Max: Fury Road''.
Miller is directing, co-writing and producing the project with his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell. Miller's Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner will produce. Warner Bros will release ''Furiosa'' on May 24, 2024. Burke is best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed movies such as David Fincher's ''Mank'' and ''The Souvenir''. He will next star in ''The Wonder'', co-starring Florence Pugh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hollywood crew members narrowly approve contract with TV and film producers
Entertainment News Roundup: Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears as an inspiration after conservatorship lifted; Hollywood crew members narrowly approve contract with TV and film producers and more
Hollywood union members narrowly approve new contract with TV and film producers
Hollywood crew members narrowly approve contract with TV and film producers
Salma Hayek receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame