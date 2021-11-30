Left Menu

Ivanna Sakhno boards cast of 'Ahsoka' series at Disney Plus

Pacific Rim Uprising actor Ivanna Sakhno has joined the cast of upcoming Disney Plus series Ahsoka.The Star Wars show will see actor Rosario Dawson reprising her role of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor, after playing the part in the second season of The Mandalorian.As per Deadline, Sakhno will play a newly created character in the series, which will also feature Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren.Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars movies.Ahsoka comes from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the team behind Disney Plus The Mandalorian.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:23 IST
Ivanna Sakhno boards cast of 'Ahsoka' series at Disney Plus
''Pacific Rim: Uprising'' actor Ivanna Sakhno has joined the cast of upcoming Disney Plus series ''Ahsoka''.

The ''Star Wars'' show will see actor Rosario Dawson reprising her role of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor, after playing the part in the second season of ''The Mandalorian''.

As per Deadline, Sakhno will play a newly created character in the series, which will also feature Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren.

Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker from ''Star Wars'' movies.

''Ahsoka'' comes from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the team behind Disney Plus’ ''The Mandalorian''. The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Filoni will write the series and executive produce it along with Javreau.

Sakhno is known for her performances in films such as ''Pacific Rim: Uprising'' and ''The Spy Who Dumped Me''. She also featured in Hulu show ''High Fidelity''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

