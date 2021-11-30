Instagram unite the inter-state couple but phone location play the spoil sport
A man from Rajasthan and a woman from Madhya Pradesh came in contact on Instagram, fell in love and started living together in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.However, the girl returned with her family members who went to Jhunjhunu in search of the girl, police said.SHO of Bisau police station Kamlesh Saini said that the man and woman became friends on Instagram and started chatting a few months back.
A man from Rajasthan and a woman from Madhya Pradesh came in contact on Instagram, fell in love and started living together in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.
However, the girl returned with her family members who went to Jhunjhunu in search of the girl, police said.
SHO of Bisau police station Kamlesh Saini said that the man and woman became friends on Instagram and started chatting a few months back. The girl came to Jhunjhunu sometime back without telling her family and started living with the man in the village near Bisau.
''A police team along with her family reached here yesterday in search of the girl on the basis of the location of her mobile phone. The local police assisted in searching them,” he said.
The SHO said that the woman agreed to go with her family in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
