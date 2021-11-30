Left Menu

Amit Sadh tests positive coronavirus

Actor Amit Sadh on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.In a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old actor said that he is isolating himself at his residence.Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for covid-19. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others, Sadh wrote.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:16 IST
Actor Amit Sadh on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old actor said that he is isolating himself at his residence.

''Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for covid-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. ''I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others,'' Sadh wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

