Amit Sadh tests positive coronavirus

Actor Amit Sadh on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old actor said that he is isolating himself at his residence.

''Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for covid-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. ''I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others,'' Sadh wrote.

