Frozen 3’s door isn’t closed, only a good story can make it possible, says Josh Gad

Disney is yet to announce the making of Frozen 3. It has been over two years since Frozen 2 was released and now the franchise enthusiasts are ardently waiting to get the latest updates on the making of Frozen 3.

There is no such official confirmation on Frozen 3 presently. We earlier heard that the development of Frozen 3 was reportedly affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, we are getting new updates on the making of Frozen 3 that will surely disappoint you.

Josh Gad, who voiced for Olaf, has recently revealed that Frozen 3 would not take place unless the creative team comes up with a really beautiful story. The 40-year old actor said in the last year that it was not happening just yet.

However, nothing seems to have changed on that front on the making of Frozen 3 in the last one year. according to Josh Gad, Frozen 3 can't happen unless there is a good reason to bring back everyone and continue the story.

"Frozen 3 won't happen unless there's a reason for Frozen 3 to exist," Josh Gad opined. "I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there's just no need. But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they'll be the first ones to say 'let's do it'. But right now, no Frozen 3," he added.

Gad further said that there are several directions the directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee could take the story if they want to, thus the door for Frozen 3 is actually not totally closed.

There are many more things to say in Frozen 3. Fans believe the third movie must complete the unfinished ending of Frozen 2. Frozen 3 can show the royal wedding of Elsa's sister Anna and Kristoff.

On the other hand, Frozen 3 will be the last part of the franchise. Devdiscourse earlier reported that there was a six years time gap between the last two films, accordingly, the third sequel might take more time to be worked upon.

The making of Frozen 3 is yet to be confirmed.

