Left Menu

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' S4 to debut in February 2022

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-11-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 20:25 IST
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' S4 to debut in February 2022
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy-winning Amazon series ''Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' will return with its fourth season on February 18, 2022.

Streaming service Prime Video shared the first trailer for the upcoming season and announced that starting February 18, 2022, the show will drop two new episodes every Friday for four weeks.

''Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' follows Miriam ''Midge'' Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a Jewish housewife in New York City who becomes a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her for his secretary.

The fourth season is set in the 1960s and will see Midge trying to hone her act and find a gig with total creative freedom.

''But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her,'' the official plotline read.

Besides Brosnahan, actors Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby are returning for the new season.

Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander will be making guest appearances.

''Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' is created and executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino.

The show has till now won 20 Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, six Critics Choice Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021