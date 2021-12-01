Left Menu

First accuser takes stand in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-abuse trial

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-abuse charges. In opening statements, a defense attorney for Maxwell described Jane as a talented singer who received Epstein's financial assistance.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 00:35 IST
First accuser takes stand in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-abuse trial

An accuser -- a woman known by the pseudonym Jane -- of Ghislaine Maxwell began testifying in the British financier's sex-abuse trial in Manhattan on Tuesday. A prosecutor said during opening statements on Monday that Maxwell and late financier Jeffrey Epstein met Jane in 1994 at a summer camp when she was 14. Epstein introduced himself as a donor interested in funding her education but ended up sexually abusing Jane, the prosecutor said.

Maxwell, 59, faces sex trafficking and other charges for allegedly recruiting and grooming Jane and three other underage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers have said she is being scapegoated for Epstein's alleged crimes. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-abuse charges.

In opening statements, a defense attorney for Maxwell described Jane as a talented singer who received Epstein's financial assistance. The attorney said Jane never accused Maxwell of wrongdoing before Epstein died, and told the jury to listen for "internal inconsistencies" in Jane's testimony.

