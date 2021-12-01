Left Menu

Boney Kapoor joins Instagram, children Arjun, Janhvi welcome him in special way

Producer Boney Kapoor, who is quite active on Twitter, has now joined Instagram.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-12-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 09:58 IST
Boney Kapoor joins Instagram, children Arjun, Janhvi welcome him in special way
Boney Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Producer Boney Kapoor, who is quite active on Twitter, has now joined Instagram. After making his debut on the photo-sharing application, he posted several pictures -- including his solo image, in which he can be seen posing like a pro.

Sharing the particular photograph on his Instagram Story, Boney's firstborn Arjun Kapoor penned a cute post. "So this happened. Dad is finally on Instagram to keep track on all his kids and to show the world his rather fashionable side," Arjun wrote.

Boney's daughter Janhvi Kapoor also shared the same image on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Hi papa." She added a string of heart emojis to the caption. Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney is currently in Delhi for his acting project. Reportedly, he is shooting for Luv Ranjan's next, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021