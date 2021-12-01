Left Menu

TV actor's wife held for cheating Thane senior citizen of Rs 3.75 lakh

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-12-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:01 IST
TV actor's wife held for cheating Thane senior citizen of Rs 3.75 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested the wife of a Marathi TV actor for allegedly cheating a 72-year-old man of Rs 3.75 lakh on the pretext of helping him in his bank transactions in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday. The accused posed as a support staff of a nationalized branch here and obtained all account details of the man. She also took some cheques from him for opening a fixed deposit in his name, Kasarwadavali police station's senior inspector Rajesh Babshetty said.

The bank manager later called up the victim and asked if he had issued of cheques of certain amounts in the name of the accused, to which he had replied in the negative.

The woman had by that time allegedly siphoned off Rs 3.75 lakh by writing her name as beneficiary on some of the cheques given by the man, the official said.

The bank staff reported the matter to police who arrested the accused on Tuesday, he said.

According to the police, a criminal case was also registered against the accused and her husband in neighboring Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021