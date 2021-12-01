It wasn't easy: Rita Moreno on passing the baton to actors for new ‘West Side Story’

Veteran actor Rita Moreno says she has a beautiful and well-written role in filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s take on her classic film ''West Side Story'' even though she wished to be ''young again'' to play the role of Anita.

The new musical is an adaptation of the famed 1957 Broadway musical of the same title that followed the young couple, Maria and Tony, whose ill-fated romance fans the bitter rivalry between local New York street gangs the Sharks and the Jets.

The Broadway show was earlier turned into a 1961 feature film, which featured Moreno as Anita, Maria's closest confidante. The role earned her an Oscar for best supporting actress.

Moreno said it wasn't easy to return to the same story with a young cast. Spielberg has directed the new version from a screenplay by Tony Kushner.

''It wasn't easy. I wished I could be that young again and do it again, obviously, but that wasn't going to be. And I got this beautifully written part. I love every scene. I love what I'm doing,” the 89-year-old actor said during the virtual global press conference of ''West Side Story'', also attended by PTI.

Spielberg's ''West Side Story'' features Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria with Ariana DeBose taking on the part of Anita.

Moreno appears in a new role of Valentina, the widow of Doc, and she also serves as an executive producer for the movie.

Kushner revealed that it was his partner Mark Harris who should be credited for coming up with the character of Valentina.

''When Steven asked me to do it (‘West Side Story’), I went home and told my husband, 'Steven just asked me to do something'... I thought this is an absolutely impossible thing. I love the 61 film, everybody does. It's a masterpiece. And I love 'West Side Story' enormously but it felt kind of an impossible thing to do. Even if we did a great job, it will still be overshadowed by what was inarguably one of the most beloved movie musicals ever and justifiably so. ''And my husband Mark's first response was that I should do it but (he said) you have to get rid of the character of Doc and make the character Doc’s widow and ask Rita Moreno to play it.

Kushner said when he heard the idea, he almost immediately called Spielberg to tell him about this great idea.

''Steven said that's a great idea. So that's how the character Valentina was born,” Kushner said.

He further said the team waited until they had the full screenplay before calling Moreno, who said yes.

Moreno said the most difficult scene to shoot in the new movie was the assault on Anita.

''And it was difficult. It was absolutely creepy to do the scene. The one scene I did with Anita and it was strange for her, but it was even more difficult for me.

''I just kept looking at her and I had toughest time getting inside the scene because what I was really doing in a way was saving Anita's life, because these boys were about to possibly rape her. And I had to put a stop to that,'' she recalled.

''West Side Story'' is set to release on December 10 in theatres.

