Left Menu

‘83’ a glorious tribute to the historic moment, says Ranveer Singh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 17:42 IST
‘83’ a glorious tribute to the historic moment, says Ranveer Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday said his film ''83'' is not just a movie but a tribute to the moment that made history in the game of Indian cricket.

The cricket-drama, directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Singh steps into the shoes of Kapil Dev.

Expressing gratitude to his fans and well-wishers, the 36-year-old actor posted a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking everyone for appreciating the trailer, which has garnered more than 50 million views.

“Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press… people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie’s trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness,” he wrote.

For Singh, “83” is ‘not just a movie’ but his way of paying tribute to the historic win of India against the West Indies.

“…it’s a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It’s about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 – ‘Kapil’s Devils’! These men are legends, and it’s an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen!,” he said.

“Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it’s everything you dreamed of! Take a bow!,” he added.

Singh’s actor wife Deepika Padukone essays the role of Romi, Kapil's wife in “83”.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree round out the cast of the film.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, “83” will arrive in cinema halls on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu version of “83”.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kichcha Sudeepa’s production will present the Malayalam and Kannada version.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021