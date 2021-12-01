Left Menu

Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston show 'out of respect' for Astroworld victims

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled her upcoming concert in her hometown of Houston, Texas "out of respect" for the victims of rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival.

Megan Thee Stallion (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled her upcoming concert in her hometown of Houston, Texas "out of respect" for the victims of rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old rapper announced that she would no longer be performing at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, reported People magazine.

"Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3," she said in a statement obtained by People magazine. "Houston is still healing and it's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve," she added.

She further said, "My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time." Megan, who is a Houston native and performed at Astroworld Festival in 2019, originally announced her performance the day before the tragedy. The performance was meant to celebrate the opening of the new venue in Houston and her college graduation.

Ten people died and multiple people were injured at Travis Scott's Houston festival after a deadly, stampede-like incident. The concert cancellation comes just two days after the rapper joined BTS for a performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. (ANI)

