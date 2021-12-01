Entertainment News Roundup: Adele to return to live shows in Las Vegas next year; Karl Lagerfeld's fingerless gloves to go under hammer and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Adele to return to live shows in Las Vegas next year

Adele on Tuesday announced a series of concerts in Las Vegas starting in January in what will be her first live performances since 2017. The British singer will perform two shows each weekend from Jan. 21 to April 16 at Caesars Palace Hotel in the desert city.

Karl Lagerfeld's fingerless gloves to go under hammer

Personal belongings of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, including his trademark fingerless leather gloves and the cushions his cat Choupette sat on, are to go on sale in a series of auctions that begin in Monaco this week. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was an icon of the fashion industry, celebrated as much for his distinctive personal style of gloves, sunglasses and ponytail as he was for the fashion he designed for Chanel and other houses.

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz jumps into Pennsylvania U.S. Senate contest

Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday said he would mount a Republican bid for a U.S. Senate seat for Pennsylvania, shaking up what could be one of the most competitive races in next year's congressional elections. Oz, who hosts the syndicated "The Dr. Oz Show," brings substantial name recognition to a wide-open Nov. 8, 2022, contest that could determine control of the Senate and the fate of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

Barbados declares 'diamond' Rihanna a national hero

Barbados declared hit singer Rihanna a national hero at its republican celebrations in her hometown of Bridgetown. Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Rihanna was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.

Jazz singer Josephine Baker first Black woman honoured at France's Pantheon

Josephine Baker, the famed French American singer and dancer, was inducted on Tuesday into the Pantheon mausoleum in Paris - one of France's highest honours - at a ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron. Baker, who also served in the French Resistance during World War Two and was a prominent civic rights activist after the war, is the first Black woman and sixth woman to enter the Pantheon, a Paris landmark dominating the city's Latin Quarter.

Virgil Abloh honored in his final fashion collection show in Miami

Louis Vuitton honored Virgil Abloh at his last fashion collection show in Miami on Tuesday, just days after his sudden death prompted an outpouring of tributes for the industry's most high-profile black designer. Drones formed Abloh's initials and spelled out the words "Virgil was here" in the sky outside Miami's Marine Stadium where the memorial event was held. There was also a giant statue of Abloh.

Live bullets on 'Rust' set may have been recycled ammo -court documents

Authorities investigating the fatal shooting on the "Rust" movie last month are investigating whether recycled live ammunition may have made its way into a stash of dummy bullets on the set in New Mexico, according to court documents released on Tuesday. The documents include a search warrant for the premises of a local supplier of ammunition and movie props.

Olivia Colman attends UK premiere of true-crime tale 'Landscapers'

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman attended the UK premiere of her new HBO true-crime miniseries "Landscapers" in London on Tuesday. A tale of a quiet and unassuming English couple accused of murder, the series follows their sometimes surreal attempts to evade justice.

Gucci heirs say "House of Gucci" portrays family as 'thugs'

The heirs of Aldo Gucci, the man who transformed the Florentine label into a global phenomenon, are not happy at the way their family is portrayed in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" film, which stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino. The film, which opened last week in cinemas worldwide, centres on the murder of family scion Maurizio Gucci, who was gunned down in 1995 in the hall of his elegant Milan office by a hitman hired by his estranged wife, Patrizia Reggiani.

Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'

In sci-fi thriller "Encounter", a U.S. marine veteran is determined to save his children from an alien invasion, embarking on a journey where the two young boys are forced to grow up fast. Lead character Malik, played by British actor Riz Ahmed, hunts for signs of invasive parasites in humans around him and, fearful for his sons' safety, returns to his estranged wife's house one night to get them.

