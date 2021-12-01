Kim Kardashian, Kanye West along with daughter North attend Virgil Abloh's final Louis Vuitton show

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West recently reunited to celebrate the life of their longtime friend and late designer Virgil Abloh at his posthumous presentation for Louis Vuitton. According to People magazine, Kanye and Kim were seen in front row at the Spring/Summer 2022 Louis Vuitton menswear presentation in Miami on Tuesday evening with their daughter North sitting in between them.

Before the show began, Kim posted a few photos on her Instagram Story, including a sand sculpture of Abloh and an enormous, red Louis Vuitton-branded hot air balloon. The presentation marks the first time the former couple has been seen together publicly since Kim began dating 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson. In addition to North, Kim and Kanye share daughter Chicago and sons Saint West and Psalm. Since Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February, the former couple has focused on co-parenting peacefully.

Louis Vuitton announced that Abloh's final menswear collection in Miami will "pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius." The show was held at the Miami Marine Stadium, where Kanye led a Sunday Service event two years ago to close out Art Basel. Attendees took a ferry to the venue about two hours before the presentation began. On Sunday, People magazine had confirmed Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, died at age 41 after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma.

In a statement posted to Abloh's Instagram page by his family, they revealed he underwent "numerous challenging treatments" all while continuing his work in fashion and art. "Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design," the family said. Abloh's friendship with Kanye dates back well over a decade, and he connected with Kim through the rapper. Though Abloh was not formally educated in fashion (he earned a degree in civil engineering and master's in architecture), he landed an internship at Fendi alongside Kanye in 2009. From there, the duo's collaboration took off.

Abloh later became the creative director for Kanye's creative agency Donda, before starting his first brand, Pyrex Vision, in 2012. He then founded his streetwear label, Off-White, in 2014 before being named the first Black artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear in 2018. As his fashion career took off, Abloh still stayed close with Kanye and Kim. Also a successful DJ and producer (he notably art directed JAY-Z and Kanye's 2011 album 'Watch the Throne' for which he earned a Grammy nod), Abloh took the stage to DJ at Kim and Kanye's engagement celebration at AT&T Park in San Francisco. When the couple tied the knot, Abloh was by his friend's side as a groomsman.

After Abloh's death, Kim penned an emotional tribute for the designer on Instagram. "God doesn't make mistakes. I know that but I still can't help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it's simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early," the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum said. Kanye dedicated his Sunday Service to his longtime friend after learning the news of his death. "In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda," Kanye wrote in a message that remained on the site after the event.

During the service, West's choir delivered an emotional rendition of Adele's hit single 'Easy on Me' from her new album 30, featuring a revised section of the song. For the first verse, the choir performed a modified set of lyrics, as per People magazine. They sang, "I know your love flows like a river, and I could wash myself in it forever. I know there is hope in these waters, but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in my sin." The chorus' lyrics were also tweaked, "Go easy on me, father. I am still your child, and I need a chance to feel your love around." (ANI)

