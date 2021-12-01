Left Menu

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh shares anecdote about his daughter Diya's first script

Ahead of the release of his daughter Diya's directorial debut 'Bob Biswas', filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh shared a funny anecdote.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:07 IST
Sujoy Ghosh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of his daughter Diya's directorial debut 'Bob Biswas', filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh shared a funny anecdote. Recalling how he reacted to Diya's first-ever script, Sujoy said, "Once Diya gave me a script of a short film... I found it as one of the worst scripts I have ever read, but I didn't have the heart to tell her that...but when she went back, made that film... it turned out to be dark, humourous and I was really impressed, and that was probably one of the reasons I thought that the kind of dark humour Bob Biswas needs is in her generation. If today, Diya wouldn't have chosen to do this film, I would have still preferred someone of Diya's age and generation."

The upcoming project revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani', essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. The spin-off, which features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, will be out on ZEE5 on December 3. (ANI)

