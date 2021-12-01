Left Menu

'Chhorii' is important film of my career: Nushrratt Bharuccha

ANI | Mumbai(Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:18 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is extremely happy as her recent outing as a pregnant woman in 'Chhorii' has been receiving praises from the audiences. "Chhorii is indeed one of the most important films of my career, and the kind of love the film is receiving is super encouraging. I'm really glad that with Chhorii, I could put out a responsible message that is the need of the hour," she said.

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Chhorii' is a horror drama. Working on the film was not easy for Nushrratt.

"It was equally daunting and enriching experience to single-handedly headline such a film. It will remain one of the most difficult films I've done so far," she added. Nushrratt will next be seen in 'Janhit Mein Jaari', and 'Ram Setu'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

