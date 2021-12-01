Swapnil Joshi's 'Bali' to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 9
Swapnil Joshi, Pooja Sawant, and Samarth Jadhav-starrer 'Bali' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 9.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI):Swapnil Joshi, Pooja Sawant, and Samarth Jadhav-starrer 'Bali' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 9. Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Bali' is a Marathi language horror film.
Talking more about the project, Vishal said, "As a genre, I have been drawn to horror and it's been my constant effort to break new ground with every film in this space. The best kind of horror films are psychological, which create empathy for characters despite their basic premise being far from reality. The more we believe what we are watching, the more immersive the experience becomes. This is exactly what Bali is about, dealing with a gamut of emotions, fear being the biggest among them all." Vishal has also released his another horror film 'Chhorii' a few days ago. (ANI)
