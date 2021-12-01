Cabinet sub-committee asks officials to take up special plan for 100% vaccination

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI): The Telangana Cabinet sub-committee on COVID-19 vaccination and new variant 'Omicron' on Wednesday asked district Collectors to take up a special action plan to achieve 100 per cent vaccination by December-end.

The sub-committee, comprising Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao and his colleagues, held a video conference with Collectors and other district officials and directed that ward, municipalities and mandal-wise action plans be prepared to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of both doses by this year-end, an official release said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who recently formed the panel, directed that 100 per cent inoculation with both doses be achieved.

According to officials, the State government has so far vaccinated over 90 per cent of eligible population with one dose and about 46 per cent with both the doses.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited 'GMR COVID Care Centre' at the international airport here on Wednesday, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Officials at the airport briefed her on the preparations made in accordance with latest COVID-19 guidelines and rules for international passengers arriving from at-risk countries amid rising concerns over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, it said.

State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said the State government is strengthening the testing mechanism at the international airport here and others in the wake of the threat of 'Omicron.' PTI SJR NVG NVG

