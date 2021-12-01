Left Menu

International camel festival to be organised in Bikaner from Jan 7 to 9

The international camel festival will be organised in Bikaner from January 7 to 9, officials said on Wednesday.A heritage walk will take place from the old city to Sursagar on the first day. The programmes for the second day will be held at the Dr Karni Singh Stadium, they said.Activities will be organised in the dunes of Raiser.

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:33 IST
International camel festival to be organised in Bikaner from Jan 7 to 9
  • Country:
  • India

The international camel festival will be organised in Bikaner from January 7 to 9, officials said on Wednesday.

A heritage walk will take place from the old city to Sursagar on the first day. The programmes for the second day will be held at the Dr Karni Singh Stadium, they said.

Activities will be organised in the dunes of Raiser. During this, a bird festival and Amrita Haat will also be organised, according to an official.

Cultural evenings will be organised daily in which a large number of tourists will participate, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following HC order

Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021