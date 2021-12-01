Left Menu

Ram Madhvani shares his experience directing 'Aarya'

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani's 'Aarya 2' is all set for release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:34 IST
Ram Madhvani shares his experience directing 'Aarya'
Poster of 'Aarya 2' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani's 'Aarya 2' is all set for release. Sharing the special elements of the show, Ram said, "The signature element between Aarya 1 and Aarya 2 is really, on one hand, the moral choices and the moral conflict that Aarya faces. In Season 1, it was whether she should protect her own children. She sends her father to jail and she chose to be a mother over a daughter and even over a wife. That was her prime conflict."

"In Season 2, there is again a moral conflict. In the trailer, you see she's back now. Whether she goes away, what happens to her, what leads her to make some choices is the moral conflict and that creates the drama and the tension. That's on the content front," he added. Ram also talked about the shooting process.

"We now shoot everything in 360. We don't like to use three to four cameras. We are now comfortable with all the actors. I think the great thing is that all the actors knew their characters. That was a bonus I would say," he shared. Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya 2' is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
3
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021