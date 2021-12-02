Alec Baldwin says he didn't pull trigger of gun in fatal movie set shooting
Alec Baldwin says in an upcoming TV interview that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that fired a live bullet and killed a cinematographer on the set of the movie "Rust," according to an excerpt released on Wednesday.
