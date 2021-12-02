REUTERS NEXT-GoFundMe CEO says fundraising shifting back toward 'good things in life'

Left Menu

More people are turning to the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe for help paying for the "good things in life" like travel as the world emerges from the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Tim Cadogan told the Reuters Next conference. Cadogan, who started as CEO in March 2020 just as the pandemic was sweeping the world, said fundraising objectives shifted dramatically throughout the pandemic, which at one point saw Americans starting a new COVID-related fundraiser every two minutes.

Cadogan, who started as CEO in March 2020 just as the pandemic was sweeping the world, said fundraising objectives shifted dramatically throughout the pandemic, which at one point saw Americans starting a new COVID-related fundraiser every two minutes. "What we've seen over the last six to nine months is a bit of a shift back to more normal life - if you like, the good things in life," Cadogan said on Wednesday.

Early on, he said the site was swept with campaigns for personal protective equipment, medical supplies and, even, support for building out hospitals. "What we saw is a shift to different kinds of economic support, a lot of small business support as lockdowns took effect," he said. "And then over time, as people were without work you saw rent relief and so on. That was kind of the pattern."

Now, people are raising money for college, travel, new businesses and children's sports. "Fortunately, we are seeing a bit of a rebalance," he said. Cadogan said GoFundMe donations showed people around the world wanted to help others even when givers experienced tough times themselves.

"While everyone was going through, and has been going through, a hard time, there’s also a desire to help others," he said. To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

