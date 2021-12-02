Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Rescue may be in the stars for these dogs

Odd News Roundup: Rescue may be in the stars for these dogs
Rescue may be in the stars for these dogs

An animal shelter in Los Angeles is applying astrological traits to its dogs in the hopes of matching them with a compatible human. Wags and Walks adoption center teamed up with website building company SquareSpace to create the website wagsandwalksfoster.com, which shows dogs and their star signs to help get better foster matches.

