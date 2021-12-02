Left Menu

Awkwafina joins cast of Universal film 'Renfield'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2021 11:02 IST
Awkwafina joins cast of Universal film 'Renfield'
Hollywood star Awkwafina has boarded the cast of Universal's upcoming monster movie ''Renfield''.

The film centres on Dracula's henchman R M Renfield, who was a prominent figure in author Bram Stoker's cult classic 1897 novel.

In the book, Renfield was a patient in an asylum with an obsession for drinking blood, deluded into thinking he would find immortality.

He bows at the feet of the vampire king, who feeds him insects and rats and dangles everlasting life in front of him.

The movie will feature actor Nicholas Hoult as Renfield and Nicolas Cage as Dracula.

The details of Awkwafina's character have been kept under wraps, reported Deadline.

''The Tomorrow War'' director Chris McKay is directing the feature film which is based on an original story outline from Robert Kirkman, the creator of ''The Walking Dead''.

Ryan Ridley has penned the script.

The film, set up at Universal Pictures, will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. Awkwafina most recently featured in Marvel blockbuster ''Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings''.

