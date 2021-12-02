Scott Cooper's 'Pale Blue Eye' adds Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton

Actors Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall have joined the cast of filmmaker Scott Cooper's upcoming movie ''The Pale Blue Eye''.

The four actors board the cast along with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Keel Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan, reported Deadline.

They will star with Harry Melling and Christian Bale, who earlier collaborated with the director for critically-acclaimed movies ''Out of the Furnace'' and ''Hostiles''.

The new movie is based on author Louis Bayard’s 2003 novel of the same title.

The thriller revolves around the attempt to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the US Military Academy at West Point.

Bale will portray a veteran detective who investigates the murders, helped by a detail-oriented young cadet who will later become a world famous author, Edgar Allan Poe.

Cooper and Bale will also produce the movie alongside John Lesher and Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson. Production is expected to commence later this year.

