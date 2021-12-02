Left Menu

YRF announces first web series 'The Railway Men'; Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon to star

Aditya Chopra-led Yash Raj Films on Thursday announced their first digital series, titled The Railway Men.Described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the show will feature actors R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan, the son of late Irrfan Khan.More than five lakh people were affected and over 15,000 were killed after methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited UCIL on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984 which was then located on the outskirts of Bhopal.

''The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is the world’s worst industrial disaster that has impacted scores of people since the tragedy struck the city 37 years ago. ''At YRF, we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for audience and this is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world,'' Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films said in a statement.

Yogendra Mogre, Executive Producer at YRF Entertainment, said the show will honour the ''spirit, courage and humanity'' of the unsung heroes.

''This is a story that needed to be told. We are not going to leave any stone unturned to ensure that this story reaches out to audiences, across the world, in the best possible way so that they can understand the depth of devastation that this tragedy has caused in India,'' he added.

''The Railway Men'' started production from Wednesday. It will start streaming from December 2, 2022.

