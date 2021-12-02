Music icon Clarence Avant's wife shot dead in Beverly Hills home

Left Menu

Film producer and legendary music executive Clarence Avant's wife Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed during a home invasion in their Beverly Hills house on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:20 IST
Clarence Avant with wife Jacqueline Avant. Image Credit: ANI
Film producer and legendary music executive Clarence Avant's wife Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed during a home invasion in their Beverly Hills house on Wednesday. According to documents provided to The Hollywood Reporter by the Beverly Hills Police Department, its communications centre received a call at 2:23 am in response to a shooting in the 1100 block of Maytor Place, in the high-end Trousdale Estates neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, police discovered a victim with a gunshot wound; the person was transported to Cedars-Sinai hospital but did not survive. The report also confirmed that the suspect(s) were no longer on the scene when police arrived. "I don't think it's a random attack. Crime of any type will not be tolerated and we will not rest until the suspect or suspects are brought to justice," said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook.

Stainbrook said that the investigation was "very fluid" and also encouraged the public to come forward with any relevant information. He also stated that it was too early for them to speculate what the motive behind the invasion was or whether the shooting was part of a robbery attempt. Jackie and Clarence's daughter, Nicole Avant, is married to Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that Clarence Avant was not injured.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, during a news briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Stainbrook provided few details about the shooting but said it was a "difficult day for our city" and shared a message from the Avant family, calling their contributions to the entertainment industry "unmatched." "The Entire Avant and Sarandos families wish to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support and heartfelt condolences for Jacqueline Avant. Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother and philanthropist and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life," the statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter read.

Married in 1967 and together for more than 50 years, Jackie and Clarence have two children--- 53- Nicole Avant and 50-year-old son Alexander Du Bois Avant. Jacqueline was a former Ebony Fashion Fair model known for her philanthropy. She served as president of the Neighbours of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Centre and as an entertainment chairman of the NOW benefit auction and NOW membership.

She also served on the board of directors of the International Student Centre at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles). (ANI)

