Kareena Kapoor Khan receives loved-up post from sister-in-law Saba

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan bonds really well with her sister-in-laws, and Saba Pataudi's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:26 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan with her sister-in-law (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan bonds really well with her sister-in-laws, and Saba Pataudi's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact. On Thursday, Saba took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Kareena. In the image, the duo side hugged each other as they smiled for the camera.

Alongside the picture, Saba penned a heartfelt note. "LOVE U....To the moments we share, To the times spent together..May our journey be filled ,With love laughter n more hugs.....tbt #three #months #back #september #special #familylove #alwaysandforever," she wrote.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared the post and captioned it as, "Love you too." Saba is the second child of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

