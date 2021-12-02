'Scam 1992' leads nominations for Filmfare OTT Awards 2021

Hansal Mehta-directed ''Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'' is leading the nominations for Filmfare OTT Awards, which were announced on Wednesday.

The awards will recognise the best of Hindi web original shows or films released across Indian OTT platforms between August 2020 and July 2021.

''Scam 1992'' bagged 14 nominations across category, followed by ''Mirzapur'' and ''The Family Man'' as the second season of both thrillers earned 13 and 12 nominations, respectively. Manoj Bajpayee is the only actor to have bagged a nomination in both, the film and series categories. “The last couple of years have been the most interesting times of my journey and most of the credit goes to my recent OTT stints. This industry is truly transforming and I laud Filmfare for creating a special intervention to celebrate the best of creative excellence in the OTT space,'' the actor said.

Named MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, the nominations were selected based on audience votes across genres like comedy, drama and non-fiction for both web series and web films. Filmfare will felicitate the best of talent and technique at an exclusive event in Mumbai on December 9, 2021.

The awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai, ensuring public safety and in alignment with COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Government.

Amazon shows''The Family Man'', ''Mirzapur'' and Sony LIV's ''Scam 1992'' are nominated alongside two Disney+Hotstar originals -- ''Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'' and ''Grahan'' -- as well as MX Player's ''Ashram'' in the best series (drama).

In the best directors category, ''The Family Man'' team of Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Suparn S Verma are nominated alongside Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai (''Mirzapur''); Hansal Mehta and Jai Mehta (''Scam 1992''); Prakash Jha (''Ashram''); Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee (''Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors''); and Ranjan Chandel (''Grahan'').

Manoj Bajpayee, Bobby Deol, Pratik Gandhi, Pankaj Tripathi, Atul Kulkarni and Anshuman Pushkar will battle it out for the best actor (drama) trophy.

Whereas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Kulhari, Huma Qureshi, Shweta Tripathi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Zoya Hussain are nominated in the best actress (drama) category.

''Mirzapur'' stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenddu Sharma are nominated in the best supporting actor (drama) alongside Sharib Hashmi, Chandan Roy Sanyal and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for ''Bandish Bandits''.

For the best supporting actress (drama) segment, Amruta Subhash and Shahana Goswami of ''Bombay Begums'' fame are nominated opposite Anupriya Goenka, Sheeba Chaddha and Anjali Barot.

In the comedy segments, ''Gullak'', ''Hostel Daze'', ''College Romance'', ''Masaba Masaba'', ''Metro Park'' and ''Aalas Motaapa Ghabrahat'' have earned nods in the best comedy category.

Vijay Verma (''Ok Computer''), Ranvir Shorey (''Metro Park''), Adarsh Gourav (''Hostel Daze'') are nominated for best actor (comedy) alongside Jameel Khan (''Gullak'') and Naveen Kasturia (''Runaway Lugaai'').

The best actress category will be a quadrangular contest between Masaba Gupta, Ruhi Singh, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Kani Kusruti.

Nominations for the OTT films were also revealed and it includes Netflix movies ''Ajeeb Daastaans'', ''Ray'' and ''Serious Men'' as well as ''Mee Raqsam'', ''State of Siege - Terror Attack'' and ''Kaagaz''.

The best actor race is between Pankaj Tripathi, Naseeruddin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Deol, Manoj Bajpayee and Manav Kaul.

Kajol, Richa Chadha, Sanya Malhotra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Sharma are nominated in the best actress category.

