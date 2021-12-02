Left Menu

Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuarons Apple thriller series Disclaimer will feature Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.Cuarn, best known for his award winning films Y Tu Mama Tambien, Children of Men, Gravity and Roma, will write, direct and executive produce all episodes through his production company Esperanto Filmoj as part of his overall deal with Apple TV, the streamer announced on Thursday.Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, Disclaimer will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:29 IST
Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline to star in Alfonso Cuaron's Apple thriller series 'Disclaimer'
Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuaron's Apple+ thriller series ''Disclaimer'' will feature Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

Cuarón, best known for his award winning films ''Y Tu Mama Tambien'', ''Children of Men'', ''Gravity'' and ''Roma'', will write, direct and executive produce all episodes through his production company Esperanto Filmoj as part of his overall deal with Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, “Disclaimer” will star Blanchett as 'Catherine Ravenscroft,' a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone. The series will be the first project to debut from a multi-year deal with Cuarón, who is developing television series exclusively for Apple TV+. It is also the first time that Cuarón has written and directed all episodes of an original series. Cuarón currently serves as producer on Apple Original Film “Raymond and Ray,” which is now in production from Apple Studios.

Blanchett will also executive produce on new series with award-winning cinematographers Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel serving as directors of photography.

Kline, best known for ''The Starling'', ''Beauty and the Beast'' and Broadway’s “Present Laughter”, is making his series debut. “Disclaimer” joins a growing roster of award-winning Apple Original series such as ''Ted Lasso'', ''The Morning Show'' and ''Truth Be Told'' and “Roar'' among others.

