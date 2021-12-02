Left Menu

Selena Gomez slams netizen who called her out for drinking 'excessively' following kidney transplant

Singer and songwriter Selena Gomez hit back at a social media user who called her out for drinking "excessively" despite previously undergoing a kidney transplant.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:36 IST
Selena Gomez slams netizen who called her out for drinking 'excessively' following kidney transplant
Selena Gomez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer and songwriter Selena Gomez hit back at a social media user who called her out for drinking "excessively" despite previously undergoing a kidney transplant. According to Fox News, Gomez recently shared a video of herself reacting to Dr Dawn Bantel, a naturopathic doctor, defining what it medically means to be a "heavy" drinker.

"The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women," Bantel said in the video. Gomez jokingly bit her nails and mouthed "oh" as she heard Bantel discussing the number of drinks per week men and women could have. She captioned the video, "It's a joke."

One user didn't seem to take it as a joke as the individual called Gomez out for drinking "excessively." The user wrote, "So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn selena." "It was a joke a--," Gomez responded. The musician has since deleted the comment, according to People magazine. Gomez first revealed to fans that she had undergone a kidney transplant after the summer of 2017.

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," Gomez began her post at the time, adding, "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering." As per Fox News, she further wrote, "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021