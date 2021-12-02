Left Menu

It's a wrap for 'Aashram 2'

It's a wrap for 'Aashram 2'
Poster of 'Aashram' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The first season of Prakash Jha directorial series 'Aashram' was a resounding success and now the team has wrapped up the shooting for their much-awaited season 2. The show features Bobby Deol in the role of self-styled godman Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, whose ashram is a front for crimes.

Adhyayan Suman, who plays the role of Tinka Singh, took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to announce the news of the wrap. He posted pictures of the cast and crew along with the caption, "A show that resurrected me! It's a wrap for #aashram2! Love you praksh ji for giving me TINkA SIGH! And thank you @jhadisha always baby! Thank you to the entire cast and crew! You all became family! Can't wait for y'all to see the new season! Japnaam!"

The pictures also include actors Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar and Sachin Shroff. The first season of 'Aashram' was released on the OTT platform MX Player. (ANI)

