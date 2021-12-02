Left Menu

Carlos Santana cancels shows in December to "replenish, rest" following successful heart procedure

After successfully undergoing a heart procedure, American musician Carlos Santana has cancelled several Las Vegas shows that were planned for December.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 19:07 IST
After successfully undergoing a heart procedure, American musician Carlos Santana has cancelled several Las Vegas shows that were planned for December. According to Fox News, in a video message released recently, Santana said he asked his wife to take him to the hospital on Saturday because of an issue with his chest. "I'm going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest," Santana said.

Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, said the 74-year-old guitarist underwent an "unscheduled heart procedure," but gave no specifics. The 10-time Grammy winner's heart procedure and recovery prompted the cancellation of his concerts at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through the end of the year. He's set to resume performances in January, his management said.

"Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon," Vrionis said in a statement, adding, "He profoundly regrets that this 'speed bump' necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances." Earlier this year, Santana released the album "Blessings and Miracles," which includes collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton and more. (ANI)

