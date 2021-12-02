Left Menu

'Coimbatore Vizha' from January 2

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 19:34 IST
'Coimbatore Vizha' from January 2
  • Country:
  • India

The 14th edition of Coimbatore Vizha (Festival) is set to kick-start on January 2 in the city, posters of which were unveiled by the District Collector Dr G S Sameeran and the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Rajagopal Sunkara on Thursday.

Coimbatore Vizha is a “Celebration for the People of Coimbatore by the People of Coimbatore” and an initiative facilitated by many organisations and Coimbatoreans for the last 13 years to celebrate the spirit of the city symbolising a colourful and rich culture, tradition and social spirit of the people, the Vizha chair Ashwin Manohar said.

Events in the past have covered art, education, enterprise, technology, sports, entertainment, business and hospitality and the festival would conclude on January 9..

Every year, it has been a new experience celebrating the spirit of this wonderful city.

In terms of magnitude in participation and reach, Coimbatore Vizha remains the single largest initiative in Coimbatore.

This special edition of the Vizha should be on a scale and magnitude that all citizens of Coimbatore celebrate this wonderful city, a week of celebrations with the common message of bringing the city together.

This edition has a lot of new elements attached to it while keeping safety COVID-19 protocols and the need to be in open spaces as a priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021