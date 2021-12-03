Entertainment News Roundup: Real and virtual fans attend 'The Witcher' London premiere; Jazz singer Josephine Baker first Black woman honoured at France's Pantheon and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Aml Ameen makes director debut with UK's first Black Christmas rom-com

Part inspired by his own life, actor Aml Ameen says his directorial debut "Boxing Day" is different from other festive films: it is the first British Christmas rom-com led by a majority Black cast. As well as directing and co-writing the movie, Ameen plays Los Angeles-based British author Melvin, who returns to his London home for Christmas to introduce his American fiancee Lisa to his British-Caribbean family.

Real and virtual fans attend 'The Witcher' London premiere

The cast of Netflix's "The Witcher" hit the red carpet in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday for the premiere of the second season of the epic fantasy series that fans attended in person and virtually. Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the highly-anticipated second season follows Geralt of Rivia, played by British actor Henry Cavill, as he hunts monsters in a fantasy realm known as the Continent.

Alec Baldwin says he has 'no idea' how live bullet got on 'Rust' movie set

Alec Baldwin told ABC News in an interview airing on Thursday that he does not know how a live bullet got on the "Rust" movie set and that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed a cinematographer during a rehearsal. The interview marks Baldwin's first public account of the Oct. 21 incident, which is still being investigated by authorities in New Mexico.

Jazz singer Josephine Baker first Black woman honoured at France's Pantheon

Josephine Baker, the famed French American singer and dancer, was inducted on Tuesday into the Pantheon mausoleum in Paris - one of France's highest honours - at a ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron. Baker, who also served in the French Resistance during World War Two and was a prominent civic rights activist after the war, is the first Black woman and sixth woman to enter the Pantheon, a Paris landmark dominating the city's Latin Quarter.

Virgil Abloh honored in his final fashion collection show in Miami

Louis Vuitton honored Virgil Abloh at his last fashion collection show in Miami on Tuesday, just days after his sudden death prompted an outpouring of tributes for the industry's most high-profile black designer. Drones formed Abloh's initials and spelled out the words "Virgil was here" in the sky outside Miami's Marine Stadium where the memorial event was held. There was also a giant statue of Abloh.

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

Fashion magazine ELLE is banning fur from the pages of all its international editions in a move to support animal welfare and reflect changing tastes, the publication said on Thursday. Hailing a "fur-free future," ELLE senior vice president and international director Valeria Bessolo LLopiz told Reuters: "It's a really great opportunity to increase awareness for animal welfare, bolster the demand for sustainable and innovative alternatives and foster a more humane fashion industry."

NFTs next hit may be music industry, former manager for Elton John, Beyonce says

As a former music manager who once counted Elton John, Beyonce and Guns N' Roses as clients, Merck Mercuriadis has an eye for talent and a knack for identifying trends. As streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music gained mainstream popularity, Mercuriadis formed the Hipgnosis Songs Fund to acquire music rights. The fund, which went public in 2018, has invested $2.5 billion acquiring the publishing rights to 64,000 compositions from such hitmakers as Timbaland, Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham, The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, Rick James and Neil Young.

Live bullets on 'Rust' set may have been recycled ammo -court documents

Authorities investigating the fatal shooting on the "Rust" movie last month are investigating whether recycled live ammunition may have made its way into a stash of dummy bullets on the set in New Mexico, according to court documents released on Tuesday. The documents include a search warrant for the premises of a local supplier of ammunition and movie props.

Olivia Colman attends UK premiere of true-crime tale 'Landscapers'

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman attended the UK premiere of her new HBO true-crime miniseries "Landscapers" in London on Tuesday. A tale of a quiet and unassuming English couple accused of murder, the series follows their sometimes surreal attempts to evade justice.

A clown and an orchestra: conductor brings love of music to the stage

Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra hopes to entice audiences with her love of classical music through a new multi-disciplinary performance in which she pairs an orchestra and a clown on stage. De la Parra, who has conducted more than 100 orchestras including the London Philharmonic and the Orchestre de Paris, embraces a new format with "The Silence of Sound", and puts musicians on stage rather than in the pit.

