Odd News Roundup: Norway's 'threadbare' Christmas tree present underwhelms some in Britain

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 10:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Norway's annual Christmas tree gift to London provoked unseasonably abrupt responses on Thursday, including demands that the 24-meter Norwegian spruce be replaced after it appeared to be less than symmetrical with some broken branches. Every year, a tree is felled outside Oslo and sent to London's Trafalgar Square as an offering of thanks from Norwegians for Britain's support during World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

