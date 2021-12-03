Left Menu

Marking legendary India's Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj's birthday, Viacom18 Studios on Friday announced the release date for 'Shabaash Mithu', a biopic on the star, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 11:59 IST
Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' to hit theatres on February 4, 2022
Poster of 'Shabaash Mithu'. Image Credit: ANI
Marking legendary India's Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj's birthday, Viacom18 Studios on Friday announced the release date for 'Shabaash Mithu', a biopic on the star, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The movie is all set to hit the screens worldwide on February 4, 2022.

'Shabaash Mithu' is the coming-of-age tale of women's cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer the country has ever seen. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali's life with Taapsee essaying the titular role. Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role. 'Shabaash Mithu' has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali's iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji with the script written by Priya Aven, the movie is produced by Viacom18 Studios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

