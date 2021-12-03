Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ to release in Feb 2022

It will chronicle the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Rajs life, the official synopsis of the film reads.Pannu, 34, essays the role of Raj.Viacom18 Studios announced the release date of the movie on the occasion of the Indian womens cricket team captains 39th birthday ONE GIRL with HER CRICKET BAT has shattered world records and stereotypes. Youve done it all Champ Happy Birthday Mithu MRaj03 Partying face ShabaashMithu in theatres on 4022022.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 12:03 IST
Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ to release in Feb 2022
Poster of 'Shabaash Mithu' Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taapsee Pannu-starrer "Shabaash Mithu", the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, is set to release worldwide theatrically on February 4 next year, the makers announced on Friday.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios, the biographical film is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.

"'Shabaash Mithu' is a coming-of-age tale of women's cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. It will chronicle the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Raj's life,'' the official synopsis of the film reads.

Pannu, 34, essays the role of Raj.

Viacom18 Studios announced the release date of the movie on the occasion of the Indian women's cricket team captain's 39th birthday ''ONE GIRL with HER CRICKET BAT has shattered world records and stereotypes. You've done it all Champ… Happy Birthday Mithu @M_Raj03 Partying face #ShabaashMithu in theatres on 4|02|2022. @taapsee @ActorVijayRaaz @AndhareAjit @priyaaven,'' the banner's official Twitter handle posted.

The film, written by Priya Aven, went on floors in Mumbai in April and the team wrapped the shooting last month.

Some portions of the film have been shot at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London.

Seasoned actor Vijay Raaz will be seen in a key role in the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021