Left Menu

Ali Fazal joins Gerard Butler's 'Kandahar', to begin shoot soon

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 12:25 IST
Ali Fazal joins Gerard Butler's 'Kandahar', to begin shoot soon
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has boarded the cast of Hollywood star Gerard Butler's upcoming film ''Kandahar''.

The action-thriller is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, best known for helming films ''Angel Has Fallen'', ''Felon'' and ''Greenland'' ''Kandahar'' is based on the screenplay Waugh developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The story is based of Mitchell’s experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan . Fazal, who has acted in international movies like ''Furious 7'', ''Victoria and Abdul'', expressed his excitement on being part of ''Kandahar''.

''I always look forward to new and exciting ventures. We are all set to begin production soon,'' Fazal said in a statement. Bulter, 52, will play Tom Harris, a CIA operative working in the Middle East whose cover is blown after an intelligence leak exposes his classified mission.

Stuck in hostile territory, Harris and his translator must fight their way out of the desert to an extraction point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while eluding the elite special forces hunting them.

Details of Fazal's character are still under wraps.

''Kandhar'' is being produced by Thunder Road Films, known for backing titles like ''John Wick'' series and ''Sicario'', G-BASE and Capstone Group.

Fazal's forthcoming Hollywood release is Kenneth Branagh-directed ''Death on the Nile'', which also features ''Wonder Woman'' star Gal Gadot. The film will release on February 11 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021