Ali Fazal bags new Hollywood film 'Kandahar'

After 'Death on the Nile', actor Ali Fazal has bagged a pivotal role in a new Hollywood film titled 'Kandahar'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:06 IST
Ali Fazal . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After 'Death on the Nile', actor Ali Fazal has bagged a pivotal role in a new Hollywood film titled 'Kandahar'. The film is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously helmed films including 'Angel Has Fallen', and 'Felon'.

Popular Scottish actor Gerard Butler leads the cast as an undercover CIA agent called Tom Harris. 'Kandahar' is based on the screenplay developed by Ric Roman Waugh with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The story is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

