Sarah Snook replaces Elisabeth Moss in horror film ‘Run Rabbit Run’
Novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films.Additional casting is yet to be revealed.The project is being produced by XYZ Films.Pre-production will begin sometime this month and the film will be shot in Victoria and South Australia.
- Country:
- United States
'Succession' star Sarah Snook has taken on the central role in horror-thriller movie ''Run Rabbit Run'', replacing Elisabeth Moss who left the project due to scheduling conflict. According to Deadline, ''The Handmaid's Tale'' helmer Daina Reid is directing the film.
The story centres on a fertility doctor whose firm grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test as her young daughter begins to exhibit increasingly strange behaviour. Novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films.
Additional casting is yet to be revealed.
The project is being produced by XYZ Films.
Pre-production will begin sometime this month and the film will be shot in Victoria and South Australia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BSNL asks TCS to comply with 4G tender norms, finish equipment tests within deadline
Russia agrees to postpone deadline for Moldova's gas payments
Sebi extends deadline till Feb 28 on segregation, monitoring of collateral at client level
Tax filing season deadline extended to 2 Dec
Official: More than 90 per cent of fed workers got shots by deadline