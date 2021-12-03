Sarah Snook replaces Elisabeth Moss in horror film ‘Run Rabbit Run’

'Succession' star Sarah Snook has taken on the central role in horror-thriller movie ''Run Rabbit Run'', replacing Elisabeth Moss who left the project due to scheduling conflict. According to Deadline, ''The Handmaid's Tale'' helmer Daina Reid is directing the film.

The story centres on a fertility doctor whose firm grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test as her young daughter begins to exhibit increasingly strange behaviour. Novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films.

Additional casting is yet to be revealed.

The project is being produced by XYZ Films.

Pre-production will begin sometime this month and the film will be shot in Victoria and South Australia.

