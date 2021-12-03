Britney Spears shares sneak peek into dreamy 40th birthday bash with fiance Sam Asghari

Pop icon Britney Spears' fans would definitely be feeling emotional as they are finally able to see their favourite star 'happily' ringing in her 40th birthday after the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship. Britney, who turned 40 on Thursday, is currently vacationing in Mexico with her fiance Sam Asghari and an insider told E! News that the couple is having a "huge celebration".

"It's the first birthday where Britney doesn't feel like she's just withering away. This year, they're happy to celebrate Britney getting older because she's finally growing into her true self," the source shared. The insider added that the 'Toxic' star "finally feels like she has a purpose and Britney wants to celebrate that to the fullest."

According to the source, Sam is "going all out on gifts for Britney" as the couple "want to completely live it up and not be low-key about it." Britney herself gave fans a glimpse of her tropical getaway on her Instagram handle. The posts shared by the pop star began with a large balloon display wishing her a happy birthday.

The next was a short clip that showed Sam popping a bottle of champagne on a private jet, with Madonna's 'Frozen' song added as background music. The post continued showing a decorated cake in the shape of a 'B', a band welcoming Britney to her birthday festivities and a nighttime fireworks display. "I'm so blessed and grateful !!!! Tears of joy today... Thank you for all the b-day wishes!!!! Psss I didn't even drink the champagne. no lie !!!!" Britney captioned the post.

In another post, she also wrote, "I'm not turning 40 ... I'm turning 4 and if any of you haven't HEARD ... I did almost 250 shows in Las Vegas for 4 years and went out twice !!!!" Britney added, "With that said ... I think I will have to put on my hot little dresses every night for the rest of my life to break even for working for my family my whole life with only old songs permitted !!!"

The 'Baby One More Time' star is celebrating her birthday almost a month after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced the termination of her conservatorship after 13 years. The ruling was made without requiring the Grammy winner to undergo a medical evaluation, and all parties involved consented to the decision. (ANI)

