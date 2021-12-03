PM Modi wishes people of Goa on day of Feast of St. Francis Xavier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Goa on the day of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier on Friday.

The day is observed every year on December 3.

Modi tweeted, ''Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Goa on the day of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier. May this occasion further the spirit of harmony and brotherhood in our society.''

