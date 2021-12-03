Left Menu

Kangana's car stopped in Punjab, protesters seek apology for comments on farmers' stir

Ranaut also spoke to some protesting women, said police.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:40 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut's car was on Friday briefly stopped at Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab's Rupnagar district by a group of people, demanding an apology from her over her remarks on the farmers' protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Ranaut was returning from Himachal Pradesh when this incident took place.

In a video message on her Instagram account, the actor said,'' As I entered Punjab, a mob attacked my car...They are saying they are farmers.'' Police said when her car reached the Bunga Sahib gurdwara near Kiratpur Sahib in Rupnagar, a group of men and women, carrying flags of a farmer outfit, did not allow the cavalcade to move forward.

They were demanding an apology from the actor for her comments against farmers protesting the Centre's three farm laws, they said.

Her car was stopped for about half an hour. Ranaut also spoke to some protesting women, said police. After police persuaded them, the protesters allowed the actor's car to proceed from Rupnagar.

Earlier, the actor was accused of comparing protesting farmers with ''Khalistani terrorists''. In the past, FIRs have also been registered against her over her remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

