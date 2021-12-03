Left Menu

Prefer to choose projects with strong storytelling: Ram Madhvani

Ahead of the release of 'Aarya 2', filmmaker Ram Madhvani opened up about how he chooses projects with strong storytelling and unique narratives.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:08 IST
Prefer to choose projects with strong storytelling: Ram Madhvani
Ram Madhvani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of 'Aarya 2', filmmaker Ram Madhvani opened up about how he chooses projects with strong storytelling and unique narratives. "This is one of the questions that has been coming my way. Neerja was also a women-oriented subject, Aarya is also a woman-oriented subject. I don't choose them as they are women-oriented, I choose them because I'm interested in the character, in the story, by what I want to say, by the themes and I think in Season 1, it was Dharam. What would you do? What are your duties? What are your responsibilities as a daughter as a wife as a mother? I think those questions were asked and in Season 2, you'll see questions which are posed to the society, as a value system because I think that's really what I'm interested in putting out," Madhvani said.

'Aarya' features Sushmita Sen in the lead role. It is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series Penoza. The second season is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10. "I don't know whether OTT has contributed towards this or not. Even television shows for many many years before OTT came in, also had women-oriented content, what they are now called as 'Tele-novella' which are long-running shows and series. Sometimes they used to come in the afternoon on traditional TV. No, I don't think that has made any difference. What OTT has certainly done is, it has made a lot of work available for everybody, certainly for the talent," Madhvani added.

Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, and Dilnaz Irani are also a part of 'Aarya 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021