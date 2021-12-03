'Stay grounded': Suniel Shetty to his son Ahan Shetty

As his son Ahan Shetty's debut film 'Tadap' released today, Suniel penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. In the note, he shared a great piece of advice for Ahan.

"Ahan! Your first Friday. Your first film release. Time for #Tadap is here & will also go by like every other day. Becoming just another milestone as the movies flash by. But remember one thing. People are true if you are. Don't take it to heart if they critique you, it's a learning. Don't get too punch drunk on praise. It's a perk," he wrote. Suniel asked Ahan to stay grounded always.

"Just stay blessed, grounded, simple, honest, true & the People, the Public - the only followers that matter - will become your friends. All in all, be as sincere as you were for your first film. Make people love you. Love them back. Like I love you son. Best for your first. Cheers to you," he added. Ahan also received best wishes from his sister Athiya Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya wrote, "For me, before anything else, I'll always be most proud of the person you've grown into. Humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core. I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go... Your time is now and forever! Love you... I'll always have your back." Ahan is sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria in 'Tadap'. (ANI)

