Left Menu

Neha Dhupia shares heartwarming pictures with her son

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son has turned 2-months-old on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:39 IST
Neha Dhupia shares heartwarming pictures with her son
Neha Dhupia with her son (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son has turned 2-months-old on Friday. Marking the occasion, Neha took to Instagram and shared a string of images of her with her baby boy. In the pictures, Neha can be seen cradling the little one.

"Two months of relentlessly loving you our baby boy ... uff! My heart is full," she captioned the post. The mother-son duo's pictures have left netizens in awe.

"God bless," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented. "So cute," a social media user wrote.

Neha married Angad at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. And earlier this year, the two became doting parents to their second child. The two have not revealed the name of the newborn yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021