John Cena starrer 'Peacemaker' spinoff drops official trailer

The eagerly awaited debut of Peacemaker, the HBO Max series written and directed by filmmaker James Gunn, has released its official trailer and key art today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, which premieres on January 13, picks up after the events of 'The Suicide Squad' and follows the hero as he joins a new team while remaining someone who believes in peace, no matter how many people he has to kill to attain it.

However the trailer, which follows an earlier teaser introducing members of the team, reveals maybe that's not always the case anymore. Peacemaker hesitates to take out a target when there are kids around despite the urging of Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji). "I think I'm having feelings about things," he tells Harcourt (Jennifer Holland).

Series creator Gunn had told reporters in September that Peacemaker "has a lot to learn. It's that ability to learn that for me makes him a little bit more likeable. His blindspots in some places are pretty terrible, and in some places are him being ignorant. I think that's an important distinction to make as well. He is open at the same time, sometimes." Along with Cena, Iwuji and Holland, 'Peacemaker' also stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn has written all eight episodes and directed five, including the series premiere. He executive produces via his Troll Court Entertainment along with Peter Safran and Matt Miller. Cena is a co-exec producer. Warner Bros. TV produces. (ANI)

