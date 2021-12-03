Left Menu

Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude to Rohit Shetty, Aanand L Rai

Actor Sara Ali Khan has penned a special and rhyming post for filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Aanad L Rai.

Updated: 03-12-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:54 IST
Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sara Ali Khan has penned a special and rhyming post for filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Aanad L Rai. Taking to Instagram Story, Sara wrote, "Only love, respect, gratitude and a little masti. Aapki bacchi always hasti."

Alongside the cute lines, she shared a collage of their photograph, in which the three can be seen indulging in a funny conversation. The particular images were captured at an award function, which was conducted in Mumbai a day ago. Sara had acted in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Simmba' in 2018, and now she is all set to come up with Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Atrangi Re'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

